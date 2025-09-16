Russia plans two more heavy offensive campaigns against Ukraine. Prior three ended in failure – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russia is preparing to launch two more large-scale offensive campaigns in Ukraine, stressing that repelling them will require additional support from allies.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Sky News, Censor.NET reports.

"I am glad that all Russian advances, all their offensive missions, there have already been three, have failed. Ahead, they are planning two more heavy offensive campaigns. Their last three missions have failed," he said, and stressed that this was a very important signal.

Zelenskyy recalled that during his meetings in Europe and at the White House with U.S. President Donald Trump and his team, he emphasized that Russia would not succeed in seizing Ukraine’s eastern regions, and that claims about a possible occupation of Sumy were lies and manipulations.

"All of this we can show and prove. And that is exactly how we worked. Three campaigns, the Russians have lost," he said.

According to the president, the reason lies in Russia’s heavy losses in manpower and equipment.

"Right now our soldiers need to hold on. They need above all to be supported with weapons and financing from our partners. All the funding is going into Ukrainian production of drones and electronic warfare. That is what must support the Ukrainian warrior right now. Then we will withstand the next two manipulative Russian offensives," Zelenskyy underlined.

He also added that Ukraine backed Donald Trump’s aspiration to reach a ceasefire agreement during his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

