Zelenskyy: I hope Trump and Starmer will discuss U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer would raise the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine with U.S. President Donald Trump during Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom.

He made the remarks in an interview with Sky News, Censor.NET reported.

"I very much hope he (Starmer - ed.) will be able to have a very concrete discussion about U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine. Before we finish this war, I want all the agreements to be in place. I want to have a document supported by the U.S. and all European partners. This is very important," Zelenskyy stressed.

"For this to happen, we need a clear position from President Trump," the president added.

Read more: Trump on Ukraine-Russia peace deal: "Zelenskyy is going to have to make deal" (updated)