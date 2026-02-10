Zelenskyy signs decree allowing men aged 60+ to serve under contract in AFU

From now on, men who have reached the age of 60 have the right to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine under a one-year contract. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the relevant decree.

As Censor.NET reports, this is stated in Decree No. 108/2026.

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What changes

The decree sets out the following changes:

"With persons aged 60 and over who, during martial law, in accordance with Part Ten of Article 20 of the Law of Ukraine ‘On Military Duty and Military Service,’ are accepted for military service under a contract — for a term of 1 year."

In the event that martial law is terminated or lifted, such contracts terminate (are terminated) early, and servicemen are discharged from military service in accordance with Part Five of Article 26 of the Law of Ukraine.

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Criteria for persons aged 60+

It is stated that persons aged 60 and over may be accepted for military service under a contract if military medical commissions find them fit for military service on health grounds. To do so, written consent from the commander of a military unit is required.

If a person is applying for an officers’ contract, their candidacy must be approved by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or the relevant military command authority.

After a person over the age of 60 is accepted for service, a two-month probationary period is предусмотрено. If non-compliance with service requirements is identified during this period, the contract is terminated and the serviceman is discharged.

The selection of servicemen for assignment to other military formations is carried out together with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on the basis of requests from the heads of the relevant military formations.

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