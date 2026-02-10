Merz to meet Zelenskyy and Rubio during Munich Security Conference – media

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Munich Security Conference.

n-tv reported this, citing sources in German government circles, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

According to the source, Merz also plans to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and on Friday, February 13, with members of the US Congress from both the Republican and Democratic parties.

In addition, the politician will hold an E3 (European trio) meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Documents on guarantees are ready

More about the Munich conference

The event will be attended by more than 50 members of the US Congress, more than 60 heads of state and government, as well as more than 60 foreign ministers and 30 defense ministers.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with a Ukrainian delegation, had been invited to the Munich Security Conference.

The 62nd Munich Security Conference will be held this year on February 13–15.

Read more: Ukraine does not have time to wait for individual elements of Air Force to get ready, - Zelenskyy