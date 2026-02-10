Ukraine does not have time to wait for individual elements of Air Force to get ready, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the situation in the energy sector.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

According to Zelenskyy, detailed reports were heard from Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions, where the electricity supply situation is currently the most difficult.

"Not all communities are solving problems in a timely manner, and conclusions must be drawn in this regard. There are also issues in the cities of Dnipropetrovsk region, in particular in Kryvyi Rih. The response of local authorities to prolonged power outages and related problems is often delayed," the statement said.

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Air Defence

Zelenskyy stressed that the Air Force must act much more quickly to increase, as already determined, the ability to protect Kharkiv and other regions bordering Russia from "shaheds" and other strike drones.

"Ukraine does not have time to wait for individual elements of the Air Force to get ready," he said.

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Odesa region

The president also said that additional measures are being taken in some communities in the Odesa region to support people whose homes are heated by electricity.

Assistance

"The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has reported receiving additional equipment from partners, namely generators, which will replenish reserves for rapid response. I am grateful to every country and every society that is helping Ukraine – our cities and communities. To be with Ukraine is to be defenders of life. Glory to Ukraine!" he concluded.

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What preceded this?

Earlier, the president criticised the work of the Ukrainian Air Force in combating Russian Shahed drones amid massive attacks. Enemy drones have hit energy facilities.

Zelenskyy announced new personnel changes in the Ukrainian Air Force, specifically in the units responsible for countering Russian "Shaheds".

Watch more: Ukrainian F-16 shot down Russian "Shahed" with "Vulcan" cannon. VIDEO