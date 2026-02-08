Ukraine expects 150 Gripen and 100 Rafale aircraft, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has agreements with international partners to supply new aircraft. These include 150 Swedish Gripen fighter jets and 100 French Rafale fighter jets.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with students and teachers of the Kyiv Aviation Institute, according to Censor.NET.

Ukraine is awaiting new aircraft

The president noted that one of the state's priorities is to strengthen the aviation component of the Defense Forces.

"Ukraine has agreements to supply 150 Gripen and 100 Rafale fighter jets. These are the best aircraft in the world, in our opinion," Zelenskyy said, noting that these are brand new aircraft.

The head of state added that the provision of appropriate aircraft by partners should significantly strengthen the capabilities of Ukrainian aviation.

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