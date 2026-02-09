Zelenskyy: Documents on guarantees are ready

Practically every day, Ukraine’s negotiating team is working on documents and proposals intended to ensure a lasting peace.

The head of state said this in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.

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International events and the work of the negotiating team

"There will be significant international events this week — defense- and security-related. Our position will be sufficiently represented in Europe, and likewise with America. Practically every day now, our negotiating team is working on the documents and proposals that could deliver results at the next meetings," the president said.

He stressed the importance of partners being aligned in the same way as Ukraine.

"Peace is needed, and reliable security guarantees are the only real foundation for peace to exist and for the Russians not to break agreements with one strike or another, or through one or another of their hybrid operations," Zelenskyy said.

"There are no countries left in Europe that do not yet know what Russian interference is and what Russian destabilization operations can be. Everyone sees what Russian killers, Russian missiles and Russian drones are doing. Protection from this and security guarantees must be tangible and lay the groundwork for a lasting peace," the head of state said.

Read more: Kremlin not taking Ukraine talks seriously – Kallas

Security guarantees

He recalled that the documents on guarantees are ready.

"The documents on guarantees are ready. There is no alternative to security. There is no alternative to peace. There is no alternative to the restoration of our state," the president added.

Read more: UK plans to offer Ukraine NATO-style security guarantees – The Telegraph