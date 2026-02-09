Kremlin not taking Ukraine talks seriously – Kallas

Peace efforts regarding Ukraine will only reinforce Russian aggression if Russia is not forced to make real concessions.

As Censor.NET reports citing ERR, this was stated by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas on the program Europe Today.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The EU’s top diplomat voiced concern over U.S.-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine, which have so far produced no results. According to her, the stalemate indicates that the Kremlin is not acting in good faith.

"There are no serious people at the table among the Russian negotiators. I do not expect anything to come out of this round of talks," Kallas stressed.

The imbalance in the demands of Kyiv and Moscow remains significant

"We see that Ukrainians are ready to make concessions in order to end this war. However, we have not seen any concessions from the Russian side," she emphasized.

According to Kallas, at present, the painful concessions, mainly concerning territories, are supposedly expected to be made only by Ukrainians.

"Ukrainians themselves must decide what concessions they are prepared to make. Russians are demanding the absolute maximum, things that never belonged to them and then threaten, issue ultimatums, and use force," she said.

In the view of the EU’s top diplomat, Russia must be put in a position where it "moves from pretending to real negotiations," which will require unity from the West.

Read more: Zelenskyy to hold meeting on Abu Dhabi talks: there will be reports on "sensitive aspects"

Peace talks in the UAE

Read more: Putin is considering pause in war, - Zelenskyy