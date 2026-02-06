Zelenskyy to hold meeting on Abu Dhabi talks: there will be reports on "sensitive aspects"

On February 7, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation on the "sensitive aspects" of the talks in Abu Dhabi.

Zelenskyy said this in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"I have scheduled a meeting with our delegation for tomorrow: the guys are returning to Ukraine today, late in the evening, and tomorrow there will be briefings on those sensitive aspects of the talks in Abu Dhabi that cannot be discussed over the phone," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Ukraine is preparing for the next meetings — trilateral ones.

Read more: Lavrov announced secret negotiations with Europe

In addition, there will be a conversation with European partners tomorrow.

Support for Ukraine

"And our parliamentary diplomacy is also working in America right now — Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk. Before the trip, we discussed what is needed most. And this concerns support for our state, our people, and also the talks," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, Stefanchuk has already met with Speaker Johnson, with congressmen, and with many friends of Ukraine in the United States. The Ukrainian Prayer Breakfast also took place.

Read more: Holding talks on Ukraine in US is not planned - Peskov

"I want to thank everyone for their support, and thank you, Ruslan, for productive parliamentary diplomacy. All the forces of our state, everyone now, must be directed toward one thing, supporting Ukraine, supporting Ukrainians, supporting our defense, our resilience, our independence. Support for Ukraine means bringing closer the conditions when the war will lose its meaning for Russia. We will definitely endure!" Zelenskyy stressed.

Peace talks in the UAE