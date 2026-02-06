Zelenskyy to hold meeting on Abu Dhabi talks: there will be reports on "sensitive aspects"
On February 7, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation on the "sensitive aspects" of the talks in Abu Dhabi.
Zelenskyy said this in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
"I have scheduled a meeting with our delegation for tomorrow: the guys are returning to Ukraine today, late in the evening, and tomorrow there will be briefings on those sensitive aspects of the talks in Abu Dhabi that cannot be discussed over the phone," Zelenskyy said.
He added that Ukraine is preparing for the next meetings — trilateral ones.
In addition, there will be a conversation with European partners tomorrow.
Support for Ukraine
"And our parliamentary diplomacy is also working in America right now — Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk. Before the trip, we discussed what is needed most. And this concerns support for our state, our people, and also the talks," the president said.
According to Zelenskyy, Stefanchuk has already met with Speaker Johnson, with congressmen, and with many friends of Ukraine in the United States. The Ukrainian Prayer Breakfast also took place.
"I want to thank everyone for their support, and thank you, Ruslan, for productive parliamentary diplomacy. All the forces of our state, everyone now, must be directed toward one thing, supporting Ukraine, supporting Ukrainians, supporting our defense, our resilience, our independence. Support for Ukraine means bringing closer the conditions when the war will lose its meaning for Russia. We will definitely endure!" Zelenskyy stressed.
Peace talks in the UAE
- Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the United States and Russia are to hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, confirmed the participation of the Russian delegation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the issue of Donbas will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- The next trilateral meetings within the peace talks will take place in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5.
- US President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said the delegations of Ukraine, Russia and the United States had reached an agreement on an exchange of 314 prisoners. This is the first such exchange in five months.
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