Lavrov announced secret negotiations with Europe
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claims that Moscow is conducting confidential talks with European leaders about ending the war in Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, Lavrov made this statement in an interview with the propaganda TV channel RT.
"I won't hide the fact that we have contacts with some European leaders. They call us and ask us not to publicize these conversations. Some even come here. And so they maintain clandestine contact," said the Russian foreign minister.
At the same time, he noted that the statements made by European leaders "during such closed, confidential contacts" are no different from their public statements.
"The same calls: let's end Russia's aggression against Ukraine, something must be done," Lavrov said.
He also stated that Europe had taken an "uncompromising position" that a "strategic defeat of Russia" was necessary.
(Their position is that Ukraine cannot lose, Russia cannot win, otherwise Europe will lose face. And everything they are doing now is to prevent and disrupt the negotiations that seem to have been outlined between us and the Americans, and now Ukrainian representatives are joining them," added the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Peace talks in the UAE
- Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the US, and Russia would hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Russian dictator Yuriy Ushakov's assistant confirmed the Russian delegation's participation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the Donbas issue will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached in the negotiations in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On Saturday, January 24, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On February 4 and 5, the following trilateral meetings were held in Abu Dhabi as part of the peace talks.
- US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said that delegations from Ukraine, Russia, and the US had agreed to exchange 314 prisoners. This is the first such exchange in five months.
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