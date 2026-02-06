Lavrov announced secret negotiations with Europe

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claims that Moscow is conducting confidential talks with European leaders about ending the war in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Lavrov made this statement in an interview with the propaganda TV channel RT.

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"I won't hide the fact that we have contacts with some European leaders. They call us and ask us not to publicize these conversations. Some even come here. And so they maintain clandestine contact," said the Russian foreign minister.

At the same time, he noted that the statements made by European leaders "during such closed, confidential contacts" are no different from their public statements.

"The same calls: let's end Russia's aggression against Ukraine, something must be done," Lavrov said.

He also stated that Europe had taken an "uncompromising position" that a "strategic defeat of Russia" was necessary.

(Their position is that Ukraine cannot lose, Russia cannot win, otherwise Europe will lose face. And everything they are doing now is to prevent and disrupt the negotiations that seem to have been outlined between us and the Americans, and now Ukrainian representatives are joining them," added the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

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