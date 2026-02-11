There are new power outages in 3 regions, situation is difficult in Kyiv and Odesa regions, - Ministry of Energy

Following another round of shelling, some consumers in the Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions are temporarily without power. Efforts to eliminate the consequences and restore power supply to consumers are ongoing.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Energy.

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What is the most difficult thing right now?

As noted, the situation in the Kyiv and Odesa regions remains difficult. Energy workers are working around the clock to repair the damage caused by the latest attacks and restore normal life for the population.

See more: Kyiv region bids farewell to rescuer Mykhailo Protsenko killed while handling aftermath of an enemy attack in Yahotyn. PHOTOS

Power outage schedules are in effect

Hourly power outages are in effect across the country, as well as power restrictions for industry and business. Due to the difficult situation in the power grid, emergency power cuts have been imposed in some regions.

Read more: Coming days will be difficult: situation in energy system is extremely complicated, - Ministry of Energy