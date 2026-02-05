Transformer manufacturers to be able to reserve 100% of employees, - Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed companies that manufacture transformer equipment to reserve 100% of their employees.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What us known?

"Today, the Government made an important decision for energy equipment manufacturers so that enterprises can operate smoothly and retain specialised engineers during the energy emergency," the statement said.

Thus, enterprises that manufacture and repair transformers for the energy sector will be able to reserve all employees subject to military service.

Read more: 45-day mechanism for defence industry and abolition of 72-hour checks: Cabinet of Ministers amends mobilisation exemption rules

Other changes

"The government has also reduced the number of criteria for recognising a company as critically important from three to two.

This will allow manufacturers of equipment that is critical for the rapid restoration of energy facilities to operate without interruption," added Svyrydenko.

Read more: Rada has allowed reservation of defence industry employees, even if they have registration issues