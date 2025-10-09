Rada has allowed reservation of defence industry employees, even if they have registration issues

The Verkhovna Rada has approved a bill that will allow defence industry employees to be reserved even if they have problems with military registration.

This was reported by the parliament's press service, according to Censor.NET.

The reservation will be valid only once a year and does not exempt from liability.

A maximum probationary period of 45 days is established for employment at defence industry enterprises.

The employer has the right to dismiss an employee if they have not remedied the violation of military registration in a timely manner.

