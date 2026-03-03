By next winter, Ukraine will launch 1.5 GW of cogeneration, — Svyrydenko

By the start of the next heating season, it is planned to launch approximately 1.5 GW of cogeneration capacity, of which approximately 400 MW will be provided by state-owned enterprises.

This was announced by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko following a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council dedicated to preparations for the heating season, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

Preparing for the heating season

"Currently, it is planned to introduce 1.5 GW (cogeneration - Ed.) by the beginning of the next heating season: about 400 MW by state-owned enterprises, 330 MW based on the results of previously held tenders for the construction of generation facilities. The rest will be business," said Svyrydenko.

She noted that the National Security and Defense Council had considered further simplifying the conditions for connecting new generation facilities in order to encourage businesses to do so more actively.

In addition, the meeting participants heard plans for the resilience of regions, in particular frontline communities and large cities. According to Svyrydenko, Kyiv did not submit its resilience plan, so the capital was given a week to submit the document.

Read more: Zelenskyy: National Security and Defence Council to approve strategy for next winter

Protection of energy facilities

Svyrydenko focused separately on the protection of energy facilities. Naftogaz Group, NEC Ukrenergo, and GTS Operator of Ukraine LLC presented their plans for protecting infrastructure.

"There is an understanding that we need to protect 35 kV, 110 kV, and 150 kV substations at the regional level. Most of the expenditure should be directed toward this protection," the head of government emphasized.

As reported, the National Security and Defense Council approved resilience plans for all regions except Kyiv.