Zelenskyy: National Security and Defence Council to approve strategy for next winter

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council to approve a strategy for next winter.

He announced this in a telegram, according to Censor.NET.

The National Security and Defense Council will approve strategies

"We are preparing the National Security and Defense Council to approve a strategy for next winter: updated plans for the protection and restoration of energy facilities and critical infrastructure in cities and communities must be approved – comprehensive plans for the resilience of cities and regions," said the head of state.

Zelenskyy said that he had discussed key priorities, the content of draft documents already prepared, and the work of specific regions with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

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"Ukrainians saw and felt which cities and communities were prepared for the existing threats and which did not use the time before last winter effectively. This year, a specific list of necessary actions will be approved at the level of the National Security and Defense Council for each region, and we will preserve and disseminate the effective solutions of those cities and communities that demonstrated the best results this winter in protecting the energy system and supporting people," the head of state said.

He also said that specific tasks for Ukraine's air defense system and related work with partners will be defined.

Regions have prepared sustainability plans

Earlier it was reported that all regions of Ukraine presented energy sustainability plans with specific facilities, technical parameters, and financial calculations.