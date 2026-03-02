There is no need to scare anyone: If someone wants to leave the talks, we will seek other formats – Zelenskyy

If any of the parties to the talks wants to leave the process, other formats will be sought to force Russia to end the war.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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The talks must continue

"We are discussing possibilities for ending the war at the negotiating table. And to simply say that we are ready to walk away, well, any of the three sides can leave, but we are gathering in one way or another in order to achieve a result. So there is no need to scare anyone, the talks must continue," the president said.

Read more: 70% of Ukrainians do not believe that current negotiations will lead to lasting peace – KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Other formats

Zelenskyy also said that other formats may be sought in order to force Russia into peace.

"If someone wants to leave, well, what can I say, we will look for other formats to force Russia to end this war," he stressed.

Read more: Trilateral talks in UAE cannot be confirmed for now – Zelenskyy

Background

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that in Russia, there is a growing belief that there is no point in continuing peace talks with Ukraine under US auspices if Kyiv is not ready to cede territory to reach a deal.

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, against the backdrop of hostilities in the Middle East, that he cannot currently confirm that the next trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, scheduled for March 5-6, will take place in Abu Dhabi.