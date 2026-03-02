There is no need to scare anyone: If someone wants to leave the talks, we will seek other formats – Zelenskyy
If any of the parties to the talks wants to leave the process, other formats will be sought to force Russia to end the war.
This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.
The talks must continue
"We are discussing possibilities for ending the war at the negotiating table. And to simply say that we are ready to walk away, well, any of the three sides can leave, but we are gathering in one way or another in order to achieve a result. So there is no need to scare anyone, the talks must continue," the president said.
Other formats
Zelenskyy also said that other formats may be sought in order to force Russia into peace.
"If someone wants to leave, well, what can I say, we will look for other formats to force Russia to end this war," he stressed.
Background
Earlier, Bloomberg reported that in Russia, there is a growing belief that there is no point in continuing peace talks with Ukraine under US auspices if Kyiv is not ready to cede territory to reach a deal.
As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, against the backdrop of hostilities in the Middle East, that he cannot currently confirm that the next trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, scheduled for March 5-6, will take place in Abu Dhabi.
- On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of talks between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 4 and 5 February, the next trilateral meetings within the framework of the peace talks took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 17 February, the first day of trilateral negotiations in Geneva ended.
- Special Representative Witkoff announced significant progress.
- On 18 February, the second day of negotiations began in Geneva.
- National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky held a separate meeting after the main round of trilateral negotiations in Geneva on 18 February.
- The White House stated that "significant progress" was noted from both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian war during the trilateral negotiations in Geneva held on February 17–18.
- On February 26, another round of negotiations between Ukraine and the United States took place in Geneva, Switzerland. The delegations substantively worked on a document regarding the recovery of Ukraine.
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