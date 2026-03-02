70% of Ukrainians do not believe that current negotiations will lead to lasting peace – KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS
The majority of Ukrainian citizens believe that the current peace negotiations will not bring lasting peace.
This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
This opinion was expressed by 70% of those surveyed. At the same time, 25% believe that the negotiations will lead to lasting peace.
The remaining 5% were undecided.
"Compared to mid-January 2026, no changes have occurred on this issue," the sociologists noted.
In the January survey, respondents primarily explained their lack of faith in the success of the negotiations by citing Russia and its position.
Background
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had accepted the US proposal to hold another round of talks next week on ending the war with Russia.
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On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of talks between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 4 and 5 February, the next trilateral meetings within the framework of the peace talks took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 17 February, the first day of trilateral negotiations in Geneva ended.
- Special Representative Witkoff announced significant progress.
- On 18 February, the second day of negotiations began in Geneva.
- National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky held a separate meeting after the main round of trilateral negotiations in Geneva on 18 February.
- The White House stated that "significant progress" was noted from both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian war during the trilateral negotiations in Geneva held on February 17–18.
- On February 26, another round of negotiations between Ukraine and the United States took place in Geneva, Switzerland. The delegations substantively worked on a document regarding the recovery of Ukraine.
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