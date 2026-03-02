70% of Ukrainians do not believe that current negotiations will lead to lasting peace – KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

The majority of Ukrainian citizens believe that the current peace negotiations will not bring lasting peace.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

This opinion was expressed by 70% of those surveyed. At the same time, 25% believe that the negotiations will lead to lasting peace.

The remaining 5% were undecided.

"Compared to mid-January 2026, no changes have occurred on this issue," the sociologists noted.

In the January survey, respondents primarily explained their lack of faith in the success of the negotiations by citing Russia and its position.

Read more: Preparation for leaders’ summit to be key topic of next talks with Russia and US – Zelenskyy

Background

Read more: Zelenskyy on territorial concessions: Russia does not win, and Ukraine does not lose in war