Preparation for leaders’ summit to be key topic of next talks with Russia and US – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following the Ukraine–US meetings in Geneva, Switzerland, on February 26 that the next round of negotiations with Russia and the Americans will most likely take place in Abu Dhabi in early March.

The head of state said this in his evening address, Censor.NET informs.

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Talks in Abu Dhabi

Zelenskyy said he had spoken several times with the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council Rustem Umerov, and head of the presidential Servant of the People faction Davyd Arakhamiia, as well as with US negotiators — US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The president noted that following today’s meetings there is "greater readiness for the next trilateral format," which is most likely to take place in the United Arab Emirates. Two rounds of meetings were held there in January and early February before the talks moved to Geneva.

Read more: At talks in Geneva, Ukraine discusses support from US and prepares for trilateral format, - Umerov

Leaders’ summit

"We expect the format to take place in early March. We need to finalize everything that has been achieved for real security guarantees and prepare a meeting at the leaders’ level. This format can resolve many issues. Ultimately, leaders decide key matters, and when it comes to Russia, to such a personalist regime, this is even more significant than in other countries. The war must be ended, this is our position, this is Ukraine’s position, this is the position of all our partners," Zelenskyy said.

Pressure on Russia

He also stated that there is no readiness on Russia’s part for peace and no sign that dictator Putin is stopping his war machine. On the contrary, the Kremlin leader is preparing to continue the war, and the world must be ready to put pressure on Russia to change this.

"The recipe is clear to everyone in the world. Russia will stop the war, even on its own initiative, when the world finally stops Russian oil, other Russian energy resources and Russian banks. This is absolutely realistic. Global sanctions must work toward this, toward a genuine and lasting peace. Of course, with both America and Europe, we are discussing every format of pressure and diplomacy that can truly work. It is very important that partners remain sufficiently resolute. Today I gave the team the following directives, what we must achieve," the head of state added.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Day of Resistance to Occupation of Crimea: World has actually turned blind eye to this

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