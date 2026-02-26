At talks in Geneva, Ukraine discusses support from US and prepares for trilateral format, - Umerov

The Ukrainian delegation in Geneva is holding talks with US representatives, focusing on economic support, the country's recovery, and preparations for the next round of trilateral negotiations with Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"Today in Geneva, we are continuing our work within the framework of the negotiation process. A bilateral meeting with the American delegation – Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner – is planned," he said.

Who will be in the Ukrainian delegation?

On the Ukrainian side, Davyd Arakhamia, Oleksii Sobolev, and Daryna Marchak are joining me in the delegation today.

Read more: Peace in Ukraine is only possible through non-military means, - Rubio

What will they talk about?

Together with the government's economic team, we will work out the details of the prosperity package: mechanisms for economic support and recovery of Ukraine, tools for attracting investment and long-term cooperation.

We will also discuss with Davyd the preparations for the next round of trilateral negotiations with Russia – we need to synchronize our positions before this stage.

An important block is the humanitarian track and the issue of possible exchanges. We are counting on concrete results regarding the return of our citizens.

"We are working on practical solutions. We will report on the results after the meeting," Umerov stressed.

Read more: Russia is trying to "play games" with Trump and delay negotiations, - Zelenskyy