Peace in Ukraine is only possible through non-military means, - Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated the need for a diplomatic solution and emphasized the role of the US in initiating direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Interfax-Ukraine with reference to the Telegram channel of Ukraine's Ambassador to the US Olha Stefanishyna.

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The administration continues to increase pressure on Moscow... The administration continues to sell weapons to Ukraine. We do not sell weapons to Russia and do not impose sanctions against Ukraine... We are the only country or organization on the planet that has been able to get Russian and Ukrainian negotiators to sit down at the table and talk to each other," Rubio is quoted as saying.

"And in a situation of such a terrible war, this is a very important position for us, one that we do not want to lose, because if we give it up... then who will do it? The UN will not do it. France will not do it. The EU won't do it. The Russians won't even talk to them. So we don't want to give it up — we know that ultimately, there is no military solution to the war in Ukraine," Stefanishyna quotes Rubio as saying.

Read more: Russia is trying to "play games" with Trump and delay negotiations, - Zelenskyy

What preceded it?

On February 25, Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Donald Trump.

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner participated in the conversation.

The parties discussed peace negotiations.

According to Axios, Trump told Zelenskyy that he wanted to end the war within a month.

Read more: Putin’s most dangerous weapon is in English Channel: "shadow fleet" continues to finance the war