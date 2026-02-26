Trump told Zelenskyy he wants to end war in month, - Axios

During a telephone conversation, US President Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he would like to see the war end within a month.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Axios, citing anonymous sources.

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According to the publication, the conversation lasted about 30 minutes and was the first since the leaders met in Davos. Sources familiar with the content of the talks say that Trump emphasised his intention to achieve a cessation of hostilities as soon as possible.

"The war has gone on too long, and I would like it to end in a month," one source quoted Trump as saying.

Read more: Zelenskyy says what he discussed with Trump: Next trilateral meeting to take place in early March

Details of the phone call

According to Axios, Zelenskyy thanked the American leader for his support and expressed hope that the war would end this year.

Sources describe the conversation as friendly and constructive. At the same time, there has been no official reaction from the White House to the published information.

Further diplomatic contacts

Talks between American representatives and the Ukrainian delegation are scheduled for 26 February in Geneva. This refers to a meeting between Trump's special envoys, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, and the Ukrainian negotiating team.

In addition, according to sources, separate consultations between the American side and Russian representative Kirill Dmitriev are possible.

These contacts are expected to be a continuation of diplomatic efforts aimed at finding ways to end the war.

Earlier, US Vice President J.D. Vance spoke about Trump's new directive regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.

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