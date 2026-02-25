"Zelenskyy profits from war and is its chief beneficiary," Zelenskyy’s former spokesperson Mendel says

Former spokesperson for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Yuliia Mendel, published a post in which she described the Russian-Ukrainian war as "bloody and senseless." She also accused Zelenskyy of using the war to preserve his power and enrich himself.

Mendel published the post on X on February 24, the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Censor.NET reports.

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"The Russian-Ukrainian war is bloody and senseless – by this point, massive killing and destruction are wrought over nothing. If it’s about Ukraine not entering NATO – than this question has been taken off the table by now," Mendel wrote.

Weakening of institutions and restriction of freedoms

Zelenskyy’s former spokesperson also claimed that institutions in Ukraine have been weakened and freedoms restricted.

"If it’s about protecting democracy, than our democracy is in such a fragile situation that barely differs from any other autocratic regime: very limited freedom of speech, weakened institutions, violations of basic constitutional rights, political persecution, and people’s life matter as little as in any autocracy. ," she said.

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The war helped Zelenskyy obtain almost unlimited power

Mendel also accused Zelenskyy of gaining political and financial benefits from martial law.

"If the war is to remove Zelenskyy from power than he has been it’s main beneficiary: on the verge of losing power back in 2021, the war allowed him to thrive, earning money on all aspects of this war, gaining almost unlimited power inside the country, all the while basking in international fame. ," the former official wrote.

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Territorial losses

In her post, she also claimed that "Ukraine is losing more territory rather than winning it back."

"If the point is to restore Ukraine’s territories after Russia’s conquest, then Ukraine is simply losing more territory, not regaining it. This war has no reason or justification to continue other than benefiting certain small groups. Because of it, Ukraine is on the verge of disappearing," Mendel concluded.

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