"Water from corpses and dolls in box": Mendel spoke about Yermak’s magical practices
Former press secretary to the President of Ukraine, Yulia Mendel, said that former head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak is involved in magic.
She wrote about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.
Yermak practises magic
According to Mendel, over the course of several years, she received information from various sources that Yermak practises magical rituals.
"In 2019, a journalist came to the President's Office for a briefing, and after the briefing, he ran not after the President, but after his then-advisor Andriy Yermak with a question on camera: 'What were you doing at the cemetery with NAME? The journalist repeated this question several times, so I heard it clearly. It was the first time I had ever heard such a question, it was ignored, and I never found any material on it. In 2020, a minister came to me with information that Yermak, then already the head of the office, was involved in magic. The minister did not go into details, but he was very frightened," said the former press secretary of the president.
He brought magicians from other countries
In 2023, according to Mendel, "a person from an important service" told her that Yermak brought magicians from Israel, Georgia, and one of the Latin American countries to perform magical rituals.
"In 2024, a person from the esoteric sphere told me that Yermak's magicians burn some herbs, collect water from corpses, and make some dolls, which he stores in a special chest. They say that in that special chest are the dead themselves. Now, law enforcement officials and even members of parliament (Yaroslav Zheleznyak) are talking about this publicly. I have never understood the system of magic and have never been involved in rituals. At first, it is as hard to believe as the existence of ghosts," she wrote.
Mendel also claims that "in Ukrainian politics, Yermak is far from the only one who practises magical rituals."
"Andriy, when you read this, think that any decision or action you take will now be reflected back to you. And God is stronger. He was. He is. And He always will be. You should have chosen the light side from the very beginning," Mendel added.
- Earlier, blogger and volunteer Ihor Lachenkov wrote that during a search of the home of former OP head Andrii Yermak, items used for rituals were found.
Yermak's dismissal
- On the morning of 28 November, the media reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andrii Yermak's residence.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there were no obstacles for the investigators.
- The media reported that the suspicion against Yermak may be related to the Dynasty cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andriy Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the President's Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been negotiating cover documents to leave Ukraine.
- On 25 January 2026, it was reported that former head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak, who, after his dismissal, said he would go to the front, had regained his right to practise law.
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