"Water from corpses and dolls in box": Mendel spoke about Yermak’s magical practices

Former press secretary to the President of Ukraine, Yulia Mendel, said that former head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak is involved in magic.

She wrote about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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Yermak practises magic

According to Mendel, over the course of several years, she received information from various sources that Yermak practises magical rituals.

"In 2019, a journalist came to the President's Office for a briefing, and after the briefing, he ran not after the President, but after his then-advisor Andriy Yermak with a question on camera: 'What were you doing at the cemetery with NAME? The journalist repeated this question several times, so I heard it clearly. It was the first time I had ever heard such a question, it was ignored, and I never found any material on it. In 2020, a minister came to me with information that Yermak, then already the head of the office, was involved in magic. The minister did not go into details, but he was very frightened," said the former press secretary of the president.

Read more: MP Honcharenko says Yermak travels around Kyiv in ambulance vehicle

He brought magicians from other countries

In 2023, according to Mendel, "a person from an important service" told her that Yermak brought magicians from Israel, Georgia, and one of the Latin American countries to perform magical rituals.

"In 2024, a person from the esoteric sphere told me that Yermak's magicians burn some herbs, collect water from corpses, and make some dolls, which he stores in a special chest. They say that in that special chest are the dead themselves. Now, law enforcement officials and even members of parliament (Yaroslav Zheleznyak) are talking about this publicly. I have never understood the system of magic and have never been involved in rituals. At first, it is as hard to believe as the existence of ghosts," she wrote.

Mendel also claims that "in Ukrainian politics, Yermak is far from the only one who practises magical rituals."

"Andriy, when you read this, think that any decision or action you take will now be reflected back to you. And God is stronger. He was. He is. And He always will be. You should have chosen the light side from the very beginning," Mendel added.

Earlier, blogger and volunteer Ihor Lachenkov wrote that during a search of the home of former OP head Andrii Yermak, items used for rituals were found.

Read also: Mendel fears for her life because of Yermak: "He is very dangerous person"

Yermak's dismissal

Read also: MP Goncharenko said that Yermak is travelling around Kyiv in an ambulance