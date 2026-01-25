Yermak lied that he went to front, but in fact he went to become lawyer

Former head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak, who announced after his dismissal that he would go to the front, has regained his right to practise law.

This is evidenced by an extract from the register of lawyers, which was made available to Glavkom, according to Censor.NET.

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Yermak has resumed his legal practice

According to the Unified Register of Lawyers, on 23 January 2026, Yermak resumed his legal practice.

"The right to practise law has been restored in accordance with paragraph 1 of part 4 of Article 31 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Bar and Legal Practice" from 23 January 2026 on the basis of the lawyer's application," the profile says.

Prior to that, Yermak had not practised law since 20 February 2020, when he became head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The Kyiv City Bar Qualification and Disciplinary Commission issued Yermak a certificate of entitlement to practise law in December 1995. Yermak had almost 25 years of experience as a lawyer before entering public service.

Read more: All of Yermak’s assistants and advisers have been dismissed from President’s Office, - media. DOCUMENT

Yermak's dismissal