Yermak lied that he went to front, but in fact he went to become lawyer
Former head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak, who announced after his dismissal that he would go to the front, has regained his right to practise law.
This is evidenced by an extract from the register of lawyers, which was made available to Glavkom, according to Censor.NET.
Yermak has resumed his legal practice
According to the Unified Register of Lawyers, on 23 January 2026, Yermak resumed his legal practice.
"The right to practise law has been restored in accordance with paragraph 1 of part 4 of Article 31 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Bar and Legal Practice" from 23 January 2026 on the basis of the lawyer's application," the profile says.
Prior to that, Yermak had not practised law since 20 February 2020, when he became head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.
The Kyiv City Bar Qualification and Disciplinary Commission issued Yermak a certificate of entitlement to practise law in December 1995. Yermak had almost 25 years of experience as a lawyer before entering public service.
Yermak's dismissal
- On the morning of 28 November, the media reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andrii Yermak's residence.
- NABU later officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there were no obstacles for the investigators.
- The media reported that the suspicion against Yermak may be related to the Dynasty cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andrii Yermak had written a letter of resignation from his position as head of the President's Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been negotiating cover documents for leaving Ukraine.
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