All of Yermak’s assistants and advisers have been dismissed from President’s Office, - media. DOCUMENT
Following Andrii Yermak's resignation as head of the President's Office, his advisers and assistants were also dismissed.
According to Censor.NET, citing "Ukrainian News," this was stated in a response from the President's Office.
What is known?
"In connection with the dismissal of the Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine, persons who held positions as assistants and advisers (full-time and part-time) to the Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine have been dismissed from their positions," the response states.
Who was dismissed?
The list of dismissed persons was not provided. However, the publication notes that according to previous public statements by the OP, it is known that as of December 2024, Andrii Yermak has nine advisors: full-time advisors - Oleksandr Bevz, Lilia Pashynna, Viktoria Romanova, Tetiana Haiduchenko; and non-staff advisors: Serhii Leshchenko, Daria Zarivna, Mykhailo Podoliak, Elina Elianova, and Oleksandr Rodnianskyi.
Yermak's dismissal
- On the morning of 28 November, the media reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andrii Yermak's residence.
- NABU later officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there were no obstacles for the investigators.
- The media reported that the suspicion against Yermak may be related to the "Dynasty" cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andrii Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the President's Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been negotiating cover documents to leave Ukraine.
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