All of Yermak’s assistants and advisers have been dismissed from President’s Office, - media. DOCUMENT

Following Andrii Yermak's resignation as head of the President's Office, his advisers and assistants were also dismissed.

According to Censor.NET, citing "Ukrainian News," this was stated in a response from the President's Office.

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What is known?

"In connection with the dismissal of the Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine, persons who held positions as assistants and advisers (full-time and part-time) to the Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine have been dismissed from their positions," the response states.

Read more: Yermak visits Ivashchenko’s Foreign Intelligence Service office. Escape from Ukraine is likely being prepared – media

Who was dismissed?

The list of dismissed persons was not provided. However, the publication notes that according to previous public statements by the OP, it is known that as of December 2024, Andrii Yermak has nine advisors: full-time advisors - Oleksandr Bevz, Lilia Pashynna, Viktoria Romanova, Tetiana Haiduchenko; and non-staff advisors: Serhii Leshchenko, Daria Zarivna, Mykhailo Podoliak, Elina Elianova, and Oleksandr Rodnianskyi.

Read more: "Without Yermak, president is left without hands," - Kolomoisky said

Yermak's dismissal

Read more: Yermak regularly communicates with Zelenskyy in Koncha-Zaspa, - media