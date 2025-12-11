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"Without Yermak, president is left without hands," - Kolomoisky said
During a court hearing, Ukrainian businessman Ihor Kolomoisky expressed his opinion on Andrii Yermak's resignation from the post of Head of the President's Office.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
When asked by a journalist about his attitude towards the resignation, Kolomoisky replied:
"With mixed feelings, because there is no worthy replacement for him. And the president is left without hands."
At the same time, the oligarch noted that he dislikes Yermak due to differences in views, without revealing any details:
"I dislike Yermak more than all of you put together. We have differences of opinion."
Yermak's dismissal
- On the morning of 28 November, the media reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andrii Yermak's residence.
- NABU later officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there were no obstacles for the investigators.
- The media reported that the suspicion against Yermak may be related to the "Dynasty" cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andrii Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the President's Office.
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