"Without Yermak, president is left without hands," - Kolomoisky said

During a court hearing, Ukrainian businessman Ihor Kolomoisky expressed his opinion on Andrii Yermak's resignation from the post of Head of the President's Office.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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When asked by a journalist about his attitude towards the resignation, Kolomoisky replied:

"With mixed feelings, because there is no worthy replacement for him. And the president is left without hands."

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At the same time, the oligarch noted that he dislikes Yermak due to differences in views, without revealing any details:

"I dislike Yermak more than all of you put together. We have differences of opinion."

Yermak's dismissal

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