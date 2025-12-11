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News Yermak’s dismissal
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"Without Yermak, president is left without hands," - Kolomoisky said

Kolomoisky on Yermak

During a court hearing, Ukrainian businessman Ihor Kolomoisky expressed his opinion on Andrii Yermak's resignation from the post of Head of the President's Office.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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When asked by a journalist about his attitude towards the resignation, Kolomoisky replied:

"With mixed feelings, because there is no worthy replacement for him. And the president is left without hands."

Read more: Attacker on Mindich obtained weapon at Ukrainian Embassy in Israel, - Kolomoisky. VIDEO

At the same time, the oligarch noted that he dislikes Yermak due to differences in views, without revealing any details:

"I dislike Yermak more than all of you put together. We have differences of opinion."

Yermak's dismissal

Watch more: Yermak’s voodoo dolls are attempt to clear Zelenskyy of corruption — Nikolaienko. VIDEO

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9232) Kolomoyskyi Ihor (137) Andriy Yermak (480) Presidential office (326)
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