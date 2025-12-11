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News Assassination attempt on Mindich
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Attacker on Mindich obtained weapon at Ukrainian Embassy in Israel, - Kolomoisky. VIDEO

Ihor Kolomoisky claims that the attacker on Timur Mindich, co-owner of "Kvartal-95", obtained the weapon for the assassination attempt at the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel.

He made this statement during a court hearing, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, the assassination attempt was carried out by Ukrainian citizens who had arrived in Israel. They were recruited at the embassy and allegedly given a Makarov pistol.

"There are two freelancers. They had been in Israel for a year and a half with Ukrainian passports. They are not Israeli citizens, but refugees. They were 'hired' there. One of them changed his passport there. And they were recruited at the embassy. Definitely not by the SSU or the DIU. 

There is always an employee of the Foreign Intelligence Service at the embassy, Kolomoisky added.

Read more: 60% of Ukrainians believe that Zelenskyy responsible for corruption of those involved in "Mindichgate". INFOGRAPHICS

What preceded this?

Read more: Kolomoiskyi reports assassination attempt on Mindich in Israel (updated). VIDEO

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Kolomoyskyi Ihor (137) assassination attempt (148) Timur Mindich (202)
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