Kolomoiskyi reports assassination attempt on Mindich in Israel (updated). VIDEO

Today, during another court hearing, Ihor Kolomoiskyi said there had been an attempt on the life of Timur Mindich.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to Kolomoiskyi, an assassination attempt on Timur Mindich took place in Israel on 28 November.

Details of Kolomoiskyi's statement

Kolomoiskyi stated that:

the attackers had been detained;

a housemaid who was in the building was wounded;

Mindich survived because the attackers mistook the house for another one

Read more: "Judge fell ill": Kolomoisky trial cancelled again

Kolomoiskyi added that he would provide the "details" on 11 or 12 December during a court hearing, Suspilne reports.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel says it has no information about an assassination attempt on Timur Mindich. The Embassy told Suspilne that "the Embassy has no information regarding the incident mentioned."

Read more: Servant of People Skorokhod appears on "Mindich tapes" – Kudrytskyi

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