"Judge fell ill": Kolomoisky trial cancelled again

Today, 9 December, the court hearing in the case of Ihor Kolomoisky was cancelled again.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleksii Honcharenko, a member of parliament from the "European Solidarity" party, according to Censor.NET.

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What is the reason?

According to Honcharenko, this time the hearing was cancelled due to the judge's illness.

Yesterday, the hearing was postponed because the convoy's car broke down. Kolomoisky announced that he wanted to tell journalists a lot of interesting information. And now, the hearing is being postponed again. Coincidence?)))", the MP writes.

Watch more: Kolomoiskyi and Boholiubov lose PrivatBank case in London court – Bereza. VIDEO

What is Kolomoisky suspected of?

As a reminder, Ihor Kolomoisky is suspected of fraud and embezzlement of "PrivatBank" funds, as well as of organising a contract killing in 2003. He has been notified of several suspicions in various cases.

On 2 September 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Bureau of Economic Security informed Kolomoisky that he was suspected of fraud and laundering more than UAH 500 million in illegal income through "PrivatBank" in 2013-2020.

On 7 September of the same year, NABU detectives informed Kolomoisky and five other individuals that they were suspected of embezzling over 9.2 billion hryvnias from "PrivatBank". However , the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court closed the NABU case against Kolomoisky due to the expiration of the pre-trial investigation period, citing the "Lozovoy amendments." The SAPO appealed this decision to the Supreme Court.

On 15 September 2023, the SSU and the BES informed Kolomoisky of new suspicions under three articles. According to law enforcement, between 2013 and 2014, he illegally acquired 5.8 billion hryvnias. To do this, the oligarch created a criminal group consisting of employees of the bank of which he was the founder and shareholder.

In May 2024, Kolomoisky was notified of suspicion of organising the contract killing of lawyer Serhii Karpenko, director of the Ukrainian-American consulting company "Fargo", in 2003 in Feodosia (Crimea).

Watch more: London court ruling reveals how 110 billion hryvnia was withdrawn from PrivatBank, - Zhelezniak. VIDEO