Kolomoiskyi and Boholiubov lose PrivatBank case in London court – Bereza. VIDEO

Ihor Kolomoiskyi and Hennadii Boholiubov lost the nearly $5 billion PrivatBank case in a London court.

This was announced by former MP Boryslav Bereza, Censor.NET reports.

According to Bereza, this verdict could be a turning point not only for the oligarchs but also for President Zelenskyy, if "the same Panama Papers offshore accounts linked to ‘Kvartal 95’ and his circle" emerge in the case.

The former MP believes Kolomoiskyi may try to respond by releasing compromising material on the President of Ukraine.

