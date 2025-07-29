ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4056 visitors online
News Video
2 248 12

Kolomoiskyi and Boholiubov lose PrivatBank case in London court – Bereza. VIDEO

Ihor Kolomoiskyi and Hennadii Boholiubov lost the nearly $5 billion PrivatBank case in a London court.

This was announced by former MP Boryslav Bereza, Censor.NET reports.

According to Bereza, this verdict could be a turning point not only for the oligarchs but also for President Zelenskyy, if "the same Panama Papers offshore accounts linked to ‘Kvartal 95’ and his circle" emerge in the case.

The former MP believes Kolomoiskyi may try to respond by releasing compromising material on the President of Ukraine.

Read more: Current MP from OPFL, Khrystenko, was Russian agent and helped Boholiubov escape. He is suspected of high treason and influencing NABU, - Office of Prosecutor General. PHOTO

Author: 

Hennadii Boholiubov (22) Volodymyr Zelenskyy (7075) Kolomoyskyi Ihor (120) Boryslav Bereza (19) Privatbank_ (87)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 