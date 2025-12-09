Yermak’s voodoo dolls are attempt to clear Zelenskyy of corruption — Nikolaienko. VIDEO

Journalist Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva and her colleague Tetiana Nikolaienko discussed the dismissal of the head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak, in the traditional section "What's Next?" of the project "Without Censorship" and tried to take a closer look at the possible candidates for the vacant position on Bankova Street.

According to Censor.NET, the journalists assessed the influence of the former head of the Presidential Office on the situation in Ukraine and discussed the strange findings in Yermak's office during searches.

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