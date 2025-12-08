"Money for Victory": Yermakisation has significantly worsened our chances of victory and money for reconstruction - Hopko. VIDEO

In the new episode of the "Money for Victory" project on Censor.NET, internal and external factors that influence Ukraine's ability to mobilise resources for defence and bring victory closer were discussed.

In the studio, journalist Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva and Hanna Hopko, chair of the board of the ANTS National Interest Protection Network, discussed several key topics:

🔹 Why is it difficult for Ukraine to accumulate internal resources?

The programme participants analysed systemic problems in public administration that prevent the rapid and effective allocation of funds to the needs of the front line, the defence industry and strengthening the state's resilience. They discussed excessive centralisation of decision-making, lack of institutional capacity and insufficient control over the effective use of budget funds.

🔹 How Europe perceives the drone war

Some European politicians still underestimate the scale and intensity of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, perceiving massive drone attacks as "low-intensity" actions. According to the programme participants, this misconception affects the pace of decision-making on defence support.

🔹 South Korea's interest in Ukraine's experience

A separate part of the conversation was devoted to how Ukraine's successful experience in combating UAVs has attracted the attention of South Korea. Seoul is exploring whether Ukraine can help create systems to counter drones that pose a threat from North Korea.

The "Money for Victory" project is being implemented in partnership with the "ANTS" National Interest Protection Network and aims to find hidden or underutilised internal resources that could be used for Ukrainian defence.

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