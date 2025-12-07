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Who needs exposé interviews about Yermak - Viktor Bobyrenko // UNCENSORED. VIDEO
Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva and Viktor Bobyrenko discuss how the decline in the government's approval rating is prompting "rat" MPs to abandon ship and seek new parties.
Watch on Censor.NET.
What's in this video:
- Why "servants of the people" and other officials are changing sides on the fly and creating new political projects to keep their mandates.
- How war and corruption scandals (golden bidets, luxurious estates) undermine trust in the current government and push people towards political migration.
- What "parachutes" are MPs preparing ahead of the 2026 elections: from the "Movement for Ukraine" to the "Restoration Party", and why these structures are already seeking funding and "protection".
- The role of oligarchic money and local "princes" in forming new lists.
- Voter responsibility: how to prevent the "rats" from deceiving society a second time and why it is important to support independent analysis.
Viktor Bobyrenko urges viewers to keep an eye on politicians' movements, because "rats are always looking for a way to escape," and only attentive voters can stop this cycle.
Yermak's dismissal
- On the morning of 28 November, the media reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andrii Yermak's residence.
- NABU later officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there were no obstacles for the investigators.
- The media reported that the suspicion against Yermak may be related to the Dynasty cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andrii Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the President's Office.
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