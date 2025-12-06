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News Yermak’s dismissal
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Yermak is preparing to flee Ukraine, - Honcharenko

Yermak Andrii wants to run away

It is likely that the former head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, is preparing to flee.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleksii Hocharenko, a member of parliament from the European Solidarity party, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

According to Honcharenko, yesterday at around 5 p.m., Yermak entered the Foreign Intelligence Service building and stayed there for about an hour.

"According to preliminary information, he was preparing documents to leave Ukraine," the MP said.

Read more: Yermak visits Ivashchenko’s Foreign Intelligence Service office. Escape from Ukraine is likely being prepared – media

What preceded it?

Earlier, Honcharenko stated that border checkpoints had received a letter prohibiting Yermak from leaving Ukraine. The State Border Service of Ukraine neither confirmed nor denied this information.

Yermak's dismissal

Гончаренко скрін по Єрмаку

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Honcharenko (104) Andriy Yermak (480)
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