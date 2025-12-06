Yermak is preparing to flee Ukraine, - Honcharenko

It is likely that the former head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, is preparing to flee.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleksii Hocharenko, a member of parliament from the European Solidarity party, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

According to Honcharenko, yesterday at around 5 p.m., Yermak entered the Foreign Intelligence Service building and stayed there for about an hour.

"According to preliminary information, he was preparing documents to leave Ukraine," the MP said.

Read more: Yermak visits Ivashchenko’s Foreign Intelligence Service office. Escape from Ukraine is likely being prepared – media

What preceded it?

Earlier, Honcharenko stated that border checkpoints had received a letter prohibiting Yermak from leaving Ukraine. The State Border Service of Ukraine neither confirmed nor denied this information.

Yermak's dismissal