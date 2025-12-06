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Yermak is preparing to flee Ukraine, - Honcharenko
It is likely that the former head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, is preparing to flee.
This was reported on Telegram by Oleksii Hocharenko, a member of parliament from the European Solidarity party, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
According to Honcharenko, yesterday at around 5 p.m., Yermak entered the Foreign Intelligence Service building and stayed there for about an hour.
"According to preliminary information, he was preparing documents to leave Ukraine," the MP said.
What preceded it?
Earlier, Honcharenko stated that border checkpoints had received a letter prohibiting Yermak from leaving Ukraine. The State Border Service of Ukraine neither confirmed nor denied this information.
Yermak's dismissal
- On the morning of November 28, media outlets reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andrii Yermak's residence.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there are no obstacles for investigators.
- The media reported that suspicions surrounding Yermak may be linked to the Dynasty cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andrii Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the Presidential Office.
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