Hlyniana, supplier of "eggs for 17 hryvnia" for Armed Forces of Ukraine still living in Croatia, her son-in-law evades asset seizure

Businesswoman Tetiana Hlyniana, suspected in a case involving an overpriced food procurement scheme for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, continues to reside in Croatia.

This was reported in journalist Tetiana Nikolaienko’s article "From eggs at 17 to Fire Point: why high-profile resignations alone do not solve corruption problem", Censor.NET writes.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

No punishment for Hlyniana so far

"As of now, Hlyniana has faced no punishment. Although the State Bureau of Investigation and NABU opened criminal proceedings shortly after Yurii Nikolov’s publications, only in spring 2025 did the National Anti-Corruption Bureau issue formal suspicions to those involved. Hlyniana herself received the notice in absentia and continues to live comfortably in Croatia, reportedly annoying local residents who occasionally complain to Ukraine about her illegal construction projects. Her son-in-law, according to the author, has also successfully avoided asset seizure in the Bureau of Economic Security case," the article states.

It is noted that the catalogue-based food supply system itself continues to exist and has not been reformed.

Read more: First seven schools for unmanned ground vehicles operators certified – Defence Ministry

Changes in procurement did take place

However, Nikolaienko notes that the "eggs at 17 hryvnias" scandal did lead to certain changes.

Thanks to the combined efforts of MPs, civil society and the Ministry of Economy, non-lethal procurements were returned to the Prozorro system, saving nearly 8 billion hryvnias over the year. A price cap was introduced in the catalogue so that eggs would no longer cost 17 hryvnias, and a lower limit was set to prevent companies from winning tenders with abnormally low bids – such as offering raspberries for 1 kopeck, which no one intends to actually deliver to military units," the article says

Background

We will remind you that in September 2025, it was reported that anti-corruption authorities had completed their investigation into the embezzlement of state funds during the purchase of food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the Ministry of Defence.

Read more: Azov and Khartiia to order strike systems through DOT-Chain Defence marketplace