Azov and Khartiia to order strike systems through DOT-Chain Defence marketplace

The 1st and 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine have officially joined the DOT-Chain Defence weapons marketplace. The platform allows units to quickly order FPV drones, fixed-wing drones, bomber drones and electronic warfare systems from 60 domestic manufacturers.

This was reported by Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET informs.

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Combat units of the National Guard of Ukraine are joining the DOT-Chain Defence weapons marketplace:

the 1st NGU Corps "Azov"

and the 2nd NGU Corps "Khartiia".

Read more: Ukrainian OCTOPUS interceptor drone enters serial production, Shmyhal says

This is an important step that will allow these units to quickly order key strike systems from 60 Ukrainian manufacturers:

FPV drones,

bomber drones,

fixed-wing drones

and electronic warfare systems from 60 Ukrainian manufacturers.

The defence minister noted that technology is working for Ukraine’s victory. He said the marketplace, already used by 180 Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades, is an example of effective synergy between the state, manufacturers and the military.

Watch more: Interceptor drones deliver strong results. We’ll keep developing technology – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

"We are working to ensure that our defenders have a technological advantage over the enemy," Shmyhal stressed.