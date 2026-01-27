MP Honcharenko says Yermak travels around Kyiv in ambulance vehicle

Former head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak is getting around Kyiv in an ambulance vehicle.

This was reported on Facebook by MP Oleksii Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.

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Honcharenko also added that this way of getting around will not help Yermak.

"The former head of the President's Office will be served with a notice of suspicion very soon," he said.

Earlier, we reported that Yermak, who, after his dismissal, said he would go to the front, had his right to practice law restored.

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Yermak’s dismissal

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