MP Honcharenko says Yermak travels around Kyiv in ambulance vehicle
Former head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak is getting around Kyiv in an ambulance vehicle.
This was reported on Facebook by MP Oleksii Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.
Honcharenko also added that this way of getting around will not help Yermak.
"The former head of the President's Office will be served with a notice of suspicion very soon," he said.
Earlier, we reported that Yermak, who, after his dismissal, said he would go to the front, had his right to practice law restored.
Yermak’s dismissal
- On the morning of November 28, media outlets reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andriy Yermak's premises.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there are no obstacles for investigators.
- The media said that the suspicion against Yermak could be linked to the "Dynastiia" cooperative.
- Zelenskyy later said in an address to the nation that Andriy Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the President’s Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been negotiating cover documents for leaving Ukraine.
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