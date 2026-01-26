Following Bakanov’s trail: where did Yermak go? | Uncensored
In this video, Censor.NET looks into where Andriy Yermak disappeared after his high-profile resignation and why his sudden return to legal practice is not a coincidence but a calculated self-protection strategy.
Watch on Censor.NET.
What the episode covers:
The former head of the Office of the President, a long-time ally of Volodymyr Zelenskyy who publicly promised to go to the front, is instead restoring his lawyer’s license while also seeking to lift seizures from his property imposed at the request of NABU and SAPO.
In the video, journalist Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva explains what legal protections a lawyer's status provides, why serving a notice of suspicion on a lawyer is significantly more difficult, and how this can work as a "shield" in potential criminal proceedings.
Yermak is a lawyer again
- As reported earlier, former head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, who, after his dismissal, said he would go to the front, has restored his right to practice law.
Yermak’s dismissal
- On the morning of November 28, media outlets reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andriy Yermak's premises.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there are no obstacles for investigators.
- The media said that the suspicion against Yermak could be linked to the "Dynastiia" cooperative.
- Zelenskyy later said in an address to the nation that Andriy Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the President’s Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been negotiating cover documents for leaving Ukraine.
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