Following Bakanov’s trail: where did Yermak go? | Uncensored

In this video, Censor.NET looks into where Andriy Yermak disappeared after his high-profile resignation and why his sudden return to legal practice is not a coincidence but a calculated self-protection strategy.

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What the episode covers:

The former head of the Office of the President, a long-time ally of Volodymyr Zelenskyy who publicly promised to go to the front, is instead restoring his lawyer’s license while also seeking to lift seizures from his property imposed at the request of NABU and SAPO.

In the video, journalist Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva explains what legal protections a lawyer's status provides, why serving a notice of suspicion on a lawyer is significantly more difficult, and how this can work as a "shield" in potential criminal proceedings.

Yermak is a lawyer again

As reported earlier, former head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, who, after his dismissal, said he would go to the front, has restored his right to practice law.

Read more: "Without Yermak, president is left without hands," - Kolomoisky said

Yermak’s dismissal

Watch more: Leshchenko and Podoliak "reappointed" to positions in OP, they continue to work. VIDEO