Leshchenko and Podoliak "reappointed" to positions in OP, they continue to work. VIDEO
Yermak's adviser Serhii Leshchenko said that he and Mykhailo Podoliak continue to work in the President's Office. They have been reassigned to other positions.
He announced this during a telethon, according to Censor.NET.
More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel
What is known?
"Indeed, when the leadership changes, that is, the head of the Office leaves, his advisers leave, and now there is no head of the Office. Mykhailo Podoliak and I have been reappointed as advisers to the Presidential Office .
This decision has been in place for more than a week," he explained.
According to Leshchenko, nothing has changed in their functions.
"The deputies of the head of the Office are responsible for each area, staff positions, because both I and Mykhailo Podoliak are freelance advisers, and the deputies and verticals under them who have been working and continue working. In fact, there have been no significant changes in the work of the Office," he concluded.
Earlier, the media reported that all of Yermak's assistants and advisers had been dismissed from the President's Office.
Yermak's dismissal
- On the morning of 28 November, the media reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andrii Yermak's residence.
- NABU later officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there were no obstacles for the investigators.
- The media reported that the suspicion against Yermak may be related to the "Dynasty" cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andrii Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the President's Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been negotiating cover documents to leave Ukraine.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password