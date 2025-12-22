Leshchenko and Podoliak "reappointed" to positions in OP, they continue to work. VIDEO

Yermak's adviser Serhii Leshchenko said that he and Mykhailo Podoliak continue to work in the President's Office. They have been reassigned to other positions.

He announced this during a telethon, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Indeed, when the leadership changes, that is, the head of the Office leaves, his advisers leave, and now there is no head of the Office. Mykhailo Podoliak and I have been reappointed as advisers to the Presidential Office .

This decision has been in place for more than a week," he explained.

Read more: Tatarov to be dismissed from President’s Office, likely to transfer to DIU - Honcharenko

According to Leshchenko, nothing has changed in their functions.

"The deputies of the head of the Office are responsible for each area, staff positions, because both I and Mykhailo Podoliak are freelance advisers, and the deputies and verticals under them who have been working and continue working. In fact, there have been no significant changes in the work of the Office," he concluded.

Earlier, the media reported that all of Yermak's assistants and advisers had been dismissed from the President's Office.

Read more: Yermak regularly communicates with Zelenskyy in Koncha-Zaspa, - media

Yermak's dismissal

Read more: Leshchenko equates Zelenskyy with Volodymyr the Great