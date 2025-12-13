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Tatarov to be dismissed from President’s Office, likely to transfer to DIU - Honcharenko
Oleh Tatarov to be dismissed from the Office of the President.
This was reported on Telegram by Oleksii Honcharenko, a member of parliament from the European Solidarity party, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"In order to part on reasonably good terms, Zelenskyy offered Maliuk a position in the Security Service of Ukraine. However, Malyuk somehow could not find a place for "the man who killed Chechens."
Therefore, Tatarov will most likely move to the Defence Intelligence," Honcharenko added.
No further information is available at this time.
Yermak's dismissal
- On the morning of November 28, media outlets reported that NABU and SAP had conducted searches at Andrii Yermak's residence.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there are no obstacles for investigators.
- The media reported that suspicions surrounding Yermak may be linked to the Dynasty cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andrii Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the Presidential Office.
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