Tatarov to be dismissed from President’s Office, likely to transfer to DIU - Honcharenko

Oleh Tatarov to be dismissed from the Office of the President.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleksii Honcharenko, a member of parliament from the European Solidarity party, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

What is known?

"In order to part on reasonably good terms, Zelenskyy offered Maliuk a position in the Security Service of Ukraine. However, Malyuk somehow could not find a place for "the man who killed Chechens."

Therefore, Tatarov will most likely move to the Defence Intelligence," Honcharenko added.

See also: Russians control Ukrainian power companies thanks to Zelensky and Tatarov, says Nikolov

No further information is available at this time.

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