Leshchenko equates Zelenskyy with Volodymyr the Great

After the Verkhovna Rada voted to ban the Russian Church in Ukraine, Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Serhii Leshchenko equated Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Prince Volodymyr the Great.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"A historic decision for Ukrainian Christianity: From Prince Volodymyr the Great to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the OP adviser wrote on social network X.

Read more: Rada adopts bill to ban UOC-MP

