Rada adopts bill to ban UOC-MP

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on the Activities of Religious Organisations in Ukraine", which bans the activities of religious organisations associated with the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The decision was supported by 265 MPs.

By factions:

Servant of the People - 173;

European Solidarity - 25;

Batkivshchyna - 17;

Platform for Life and Peace - 1;

For the future - 9;

Voice 18;

Trust - 11;

Ukraine's recovery - 0;

Non-factional - 11.

"The law comes into force 30 days after its publication. But except for one point - according to it, the UOC-MP communities will have nine months to break ties with the ROC," he added.

On 19 October 2023, the Verkhovna Rada passed the bill in the first reading.

Earlier, the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches supported the ban on the UOC-MP.

