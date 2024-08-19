Ministry of Defense has revealed illegal registration of church on territory of military unit in Kyiv. Owner is affiliated with UOC-MP
On the territory of one of the military units in Kyiv, a church whose owner is affiliated with the UOC-MP was registered.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.
It is noted that during an internal audit on the territory of a military unit in Kyiv, the fact of illegal registration of private property rights to the church was revealed.
According to the Ministry of Defense, the owner of the illegally registered object was a religious organization affiliated with the Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.
"These illegal actions could have led to the leakage of information on the movement of military units and equipment and created the possibility of access to the territory of the military unit by unauthorized civilians. Currently, the church has been transferred to the Military Chaplaincy Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where it will be used to meet the spiritual and religious needs of military personnel and their families," the statement said.
