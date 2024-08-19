Verkhovna Rada has enough votes to ban UOC-MP, - "servant of people" Poturaev

The Verkhovna Rada has the necessary number of votes to adopt the Law "On the Protection of the Constitutional Order in the Field of Activities of Religious Organisations", which bans the activities of religious organisations associated with the Russian Federation.

This was stated by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, MP of the Servant of the People party, Mykyta Poturaev, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Today, I estimate the chances of his support in the hall are higher than when we were forced to resort to a protest near the rostrum (23 July - Ed.). We believed that we had 240 votes on that day, and optimistically, maybe 250. Now I think that with the support of the President, the head of the Presidential Office, and the presidium headed by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, we should definitely have more votes," the MP said.

Watch more: Poroshenko: PIC on fortifications has not started its work in 2.5 months - we demand to dismiss head and change status of commission. VIDEO

According to Poturaev, the constitutional majority in support of the draft law will not be reached because only one MP among the former members of the OPFL supported the draft law in the first reading.

"Therefore, there will not be a constitutional majority, but I think we will confidently vote for it," the MP added.

The "Servant of the People" noted that the latest amendments made last Friday, according to the committee chairman, were aimed at legally improving the document.