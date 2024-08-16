Draft law to guarantee that there will be no manipulation of Ukrainian church from Moscow is proposed to Rada - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Ukrainians at the end of the 905th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"There have already been several reports from Chief Commander Syrskyi on the frontline situation and our operation in the Kursk region. We see that the occupier is suffering losses, and this is useful, very useful for our defence. This concerns the destruction of the Russian army's logistics and the consumption of their reserves. We have to inflict maximum damage to all Russian positions, and we are doing it.

Chief Commander Syrsky reported on our defence efforts in Donbas: Pokrovsk axis, Toretsk axis. As well as our movement in the Kursk region. We are removing the Russian military presence in the area of our operations and replenishing the exchange fund for our country.

And one more thing for today is extremely important. I spoke with members of the Council of Churches and Religious Organisations. I am grateful for their support of our course towards Ukraine's spiritual independence. A draft law has been proposed to the Verkhovna Rada that can actually guarantee that there will be no manipulation of the Ukrainian church by Moscow. This draft law should work and should add to Ukraine's unity, our real spiritual unity," Zelenskyy said.

