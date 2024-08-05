Poturaiev: Servant of People ready to give 150 votes to ban UOC-MP

The Servant of the People faction will have at least 150 votes for a draft law that would ban the activities of the UOC-MP in Ukraine.

This was stated by the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, People`s Deputy from the Servant of the People faction Mykyta Poturaev in an interview with RBC Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to Poturaiev, at least 150 deputies from the Servant of the People party will vote in favor of banning religious organizations associated with the Russian Federation, "and this is enough for the draft law to adopt in the parliament, along with the votes of other factions and groups."

"We have the votes. Moreover, I think it was a mistake to postpone it for a few more weeks. We could have voted that day or the next... We estimated that 150 people from the Servant of the People party would vote for sure... No matter how difficult it is, we have 240 or even more votes," said the people's deputy.

At the same time, he said that among the "servants" there is a group of people's deputies who oppose the draft law.

"There is, of course, a group of people in our faction who are against this draft law. They have different motives. But what has been happening around the draft law lately goes beyond any limits. Because our law enforcement officers are already saying that they know that they are resorting to bribing deputies and so on. There is a very dirty game going on," Poturaiev said.

