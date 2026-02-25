Zelenskyy says what he discussed with Trump: Next trilateral meeting to take place in early March

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed details of his conversation with U.S. leader Donald Trump. The call took place with the participation of Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

He reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

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Conversation with Witkoff and Kushner

"I have just spoken with U.S. President Donald Trump. Representatives of President Trump, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner were also on the call. Our teams are now working intensively, and I thanked them for all their efforts and such engagement in the negotiations and in the work to end the war," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine highly values the PURL program.

"This winter is the most difficult for Ukraine, but the missiles for air defence systems that we can purchase from the United States are greatly helping us get through these challenges and protect lives," the President stated.

Read more: Economic group accompanied Umerov to negotiations in Geneva, - Zelenskyy

Preparation for new rounds of negotiations

"We discussed the issues that our representatives will work on tomorrow in Geneva at a bilateral meeting, as well as preparations for the next meeting of the negotiating teams in full composition in a trilateral format at the very beginning of March. We expect that it will make it possible to move to negotiations at the leaders’ level," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Trump supports this sequence of steps.

"Only in this way can all complex and sensitive issues be resolved and the war finally be brought to an end," the head of state added.

Earlier, it was reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Read more: Zelenskyy holds talks with Trump (updated)