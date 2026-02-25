Economic group accompanied Umerov to negotiations in Geneva, - Zelenskyy

An economic group also traveled to Geneva for negotiations with the US, together with the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, according to Censor.NET.

Economic cooperation with the United States

"This morning, I had a briefing from Rustem Umerov. He is on his way to Switzerland. Tomorrow there will be a bilateral meeting between the Ukrainian and American sides. They will prepare an economic document. At the same time, we are working on a 20-point plan, security guarantees, and a prosperity package. Our economic group is working with him," said the head of state.

According to Zelenskyy, tomorrow's talks will focus on discussing the sequence of steps needed to end the war.

Read more: All "Flamingos" reached their targets during recent attack on Russia, - Zelenskyy

Territorial issues

At the same time, Zelenskyy added that he is not sure that there will be a clear result tomorrow on the issue of territories. In his opinion, this issue should be resolved at the leadership level.