All "Flamingos" reached their targets during recent attack on Russia, - Zelenskyy

Photo: Denys Shtilierman/X

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during the attack on Russia with "Flamingo" missiles, all missiles reached their targets. At the same time, some of them were shot down by air defense forces.

The head of state made this statement during a press conference, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Flamingo rockets hit targets 1,400 km away. I believe this is a real success for our industry. As I said, they are hunting down Flamingo production, and we had to wait a long time for the production line to be renovated due to the corresponding attacks by the Russians.

They will increase the quantity, it depends on money and some components," the president said.

Watch more: Moment of impact of Ukrainian FP-5 "Flamingo" missile on Russian plant producing "Iskander-M," "Topol-M" and "Oreshnik" missile systems. VIDEO

Zelenskyy believes that depending on the quantity, Ukraine will have more successful strikes.

"I will not say how many Flamingos were fired this time, but I want to say that there were Russian air defense system interceptions and there were clear hits. The most important thing is that all the missiles that were launched reached their target. I believe that this is the most important success. We are talking about high quality, a good operation, and accuracy," he concluded.

Read more: Dorogobuzh nitrogen fertiliser plant attacked in Smolensk region: fire rages. VIDEO+PHOTO

What preceded it?

On the night of February 21, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' missile forces and artillery struck the enemy's military-industrial complex and logistics using FP-5 "Flamingo" cruise missiles.

It is known that the strike targeted the "Votkinsk Plant", where Russia manufactures ballistic missiles.

Read more: US urged Ukraine to refrain from strikes on Novorossiysk, - Stefanishyna