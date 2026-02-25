Moment of impact of Ukrainian FP-5 "Flamingo" missile on Russian plant producing "Iskander-M," "Topol-M" and "Oreshnik" missile systems. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the moment a Ukrainian missile hits one of the Russian plants. Social media users say that this is an attack by a Ukrainian FP-5 "Flamingo" missile on the Votkinsk plant, which manufactures missile systems for the Russian army.

The Ukrainian military-industrial complex has demonstrated capabilities that change the strategic balance of power deep behind enemy lines. According to Censor.NET, on the night of 21 February 2026 (the attack began on the evening of the 20th), the latest Ukrainian FP-5 "Flamingo" cruise missile struck a strategic enterprise, "Votkinsk plant", which manufactures "Iskander-M," "Topol-M" and the latest "Oreshnik" missiles.

This strike was not only a military success, but also a probable world record for the combat range of a cruise missile of this class, covering a distance of about 1,650 kilometres.

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Details of the attack on the "cradle of the Russian Federation's strategic forces":

Precise hit: The missile hit building No. 19 — the electroplating and stamping shop. This is a critical link in production, where missile bodies are formed and functional coatings are applied.

Extent of damage: Satellite images captured a huge 30 x 24 metre hole in the roof. The epicentre of the explosion was inside the building, which led to the complete destruction of the interior.

Air defence failure: Udmurtia has always been considered a safe rear. However, "Flamingo" proved that Russian air defence is unable to protect strategic facilities even 1,400 km from the border.

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Characteristics of the FP-5 "Flamingo" retaliatory weapon:

The Ukrainian development by Fire Point significantly surpasses the American Tomahawk in terms of its capabilities:

Range: up to 3,000 km.

Power: carries 1 tonne of warhead (compared to 450 kg in Tomahawk).

Speed: up to 950 km/h.

Resilience: the guidance system is protected from electronic warfare.

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Context:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that "Flamingo" missiles were used for this strike. The owner of the manufacturing company, Denis Shtilerman, published a video of the missile launch the day before with a laconic caption: "No context. Context - later."

Read more: Delay in release of Flamingo missiles was caused by Russian strike on manufacturing plant, - Zelenskyy